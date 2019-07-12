Afghan Gov. Begins Merging Outposts With Military Bases

(Last Updated On: July 12, 2019)

The Ministry of Interior has begun merging the outposts with big military bases across the country, saying this is to reduce the military causalities since the outposts are vulnerable against the attacks.

“The decision was made to merge the militarily worthless outposts with the big military bases through a process and it is underway.” Said Khushhaal Sadaat, the Deputy Minister of Interior.

At the same time, the Afghan Army has increased targeting the Taliban’s positions to prevent their movements.

In addition, the Ministry of Defense has recaptured three districts from the Taliban, saying the local army will be used to keep the recaptured areas under control.

“We first make plans on how to keep the recaptured areas and then look for the enemy,” said Yasin Zia, the Deputy of Defense Ministry.

According to the officials, the irresponsible gunmen are recruited to the local army and their activities have begun in Ghazni and Faryab provinces.

“The irresponsible gunmen have been recruited into the local army under a specific procedure. Fortunately, it has positive results in Ghazni province,” said Abdulmatin Big, the Chief of Independent Directorate of Local Governance.

At the same time, NATO’s Resolute Support Mission Commander in a visit alongside the Afghan security officials to Faryab province stressed that NATO is committed to supporting the people of Afghanistan.

This comes as the Taliban and the Afghan government claim suppressing each other in the battlefields during the recent peace process talks.