Afghan girls robotics team secure 2nd place in international competition

The Afghan girls’ robotics team won second prize in the High School Category in an international competition for environmental change among 88 countries, the IPC Education Foundation announced last week.

The competition took place two months ago online, where Somaya Faruqi, Shabnam Nurzai and Ayda Haydarpour represented Afghanistan in the Innovation for Environmental Change 2021 International Student Design Competition (PCBeTheChange).

“Congratulations to the winners of the #PCBeTheChange Design Competition! 2nd place in the High School Category is the Afghan Dreamers! Their prize is $750!” IPCEF tweeted.

The team designed a smart traffic light to resolve traffic issues in Afghanistan. The team announced the result of the competition on Friday on their Facebook page.

A number of former Afghan politicians including Abdullah Abdullah and former president Hamid Karzai have congratulated the team.

Karzai expressed hope that with the beginning of the new school year, the gates of schools will be opened for girls across the country and that there will be ground for growing the talents of the youth in the country.

“We hope that with the beginning of the new school year and the opening of the gates of schools for girls and boys of different ages, the ground for education and development of talents will be provided for other dear students across the country,” Abdullah tweeted.