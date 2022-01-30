Science & Technology
Afghan girls robotics team secure 2nd place in international competition
The Afghan girls’ robotics team won second prize in the High School Category in an international competition for environmental change among 88 countries, the IPC Education Foundation announced last week.
The competition took place two months ago online, where Somaya Faruqi, Shabnam Nurzai and Ayda Haydarpour represented Afghanistan in the Innovation for Environmental Change 2021 International Student Design Competition (PCBeTheChange).
“Congratulations to the winners of the #PCBeTheChange Design Competition! 2nd place in the High School Category is the Afghan Dreamers! Their prize is $750!” IPCEF tweeted.
The team designed a smart traffic light to resolve traffic issues in Afghanistan. The team announced the result of the competition on Friday on their Facebook page.
A number of former Afghan politicians including Abdullah Abdullah and former president Hamid Karzai have congratulated the team.
Karzai expressed hope that with the beginning of the new school year, the gates of schools will be opened for girls across the country and that there will be ground for growing the talents of the youth in the country.
“We hope that with the beginning of the new school year and the opening of the gates of schools for girls and boys of different ages, the ground for education and development of talents will be provided for other dear students across the country,” Abdullah tweeted.
Science & Technology
French justice ministry hit by cyberattack, investigation ongoing
France’s justice ministry on Friday was hit by a cyberattack of unknown scale and an investigation has been launched, news agency AFP reported, citing multiple sources.
“There was something, but not of large extent, no criminal files have been affected”, a report cited a source close to the investigation as saying.
Science & Technology
Chinese hackers target German pharma and tech firms
Chinese hacker group APT 27, long suspected of launching attacks on Western government agencies, has started targeting German companies in sectors such as pharmaceuticals and technology, Germany’s Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) said on Wednesday, Reuters reported.
In addition to stealing trade secrets and intellectual property, the hackers may be trying to penetrate customers’ and service providers’ networks to infiltrate several companies at once, the BfV said in a circular to companies.
According to Reuters in its annual constitutional protection report from 2019, the BfV had pointed out the group’s acronym APT 27 is an alias for a Chinese hacker group also known as the “Emissary Panda,” which is believed to target foreign embassies and critical sectors.
Last year, the United States and its allies accused China of a carrying out a global cyberespionage campaign. China has denied the allegation, read the report.
Science & Technology
NASA’s new space telescope nears destination in solar orbit
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, designed to give the world an unprecedented glimpse into the earliest stages of the universe, neared its gravitational parking space on Monday in orbit around the sun, almost 1 million miles from Earth.
With a final course-correcting maneuver by onboard rocket thrusters set for 2 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT), Webb is expected to reach its destination at a position of orbital stability between the Earth and sun known as Lagrange Point Two, or L2, arriving one month after launch.
The thrusters will be activated by mission control engineers at the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore, and the ground team will use radio signals to confirm when Webb has been successfully “inserted” into orbit, said Eric Smith, NASA’s program scientist for Webb.
From its vantage point in space, Webb will follow a special path in constant alignment with Earth, as the planet and telescope circle the sun in tandem, enabling uninterrupted radio contact.
By comparison, Webb’s 30-year-old predecessor, the Hubble Space Telescope, orbits the Earth from 340 miles (547 km) away, passing in and out of the planet’s shadow every 90 minutes.
The combined pull of the sun and Earth at L2 can hold the telescope firmly in place so it takes little additional rocket thrust to keep Webb from drifting.
Utilized by several other deep-space satellites over the years, and L2 position allows a “minimum amount of fuel to stay in orbit,” Smith said.
The operations center has also begun fine-tuning the telescope’s primary mirror – an array of 18 hexagonal segments of gold-coated beryllium metal measuring 21 feet, 4 inches (6.5 meters) across – far larger than Hubble’s main mirror.
Its size and design to operate mainly in the infrared spectrum will allow Webb to peer through clouds of gas and dust and observe objects at greater distances, thus farther back in time, than Hubble or any other telescope.
These features are expected to usher in a revolution in astronomy, giving the first view of infant galaxies dating to just 100 million years after the Big Bang, the theoretical flashpoint that set the expansion of the known universe in motion and estimated 13.8 billion years ago.
Webb’s instruments also make it ideal to search for signs of potentially life-supporting atmospheres around scores of newly documented exoplanets – celestial bodies orbiting distant stars – and to observe worlds much closer to homes, such as Mars and Saturn’s icy moon Titan.
Tahawol: EU special envoy reaction to Amir Khan Muttaqi’s remarks
Afghan soil will not be used against Pakistan, Hanafi tells Pakistan’s NSA
Teenager kills entire family while ‘under influence’ of PUBG online game
China reports 34 new COVID-19 cases among Olympics-related personnel
Beijing likely to host Troika-plus meeting in Afghanistan this month
Prison review board releases 50 ‘innocent’ prisoners in Kandahar
Afghan team ready to take on Netherlands in 3-match ODI series
Afghan woman dies from the cold along Iran-Turkey border
PSG’s Messi and three others test positive for COVID-19
Saar: Pakistani NSA Moeed Yusuf’s Kabul visit discussed
Exclusive interview with Mawlawi Sharafuddin Muslim Deputy Minister of ANDMA
Zerbena: ADB approves $405 million in grants to help overcome crisis in Afghanistan
Tahawol: The outcomes of three-day summit in Oslo discussed
Saar: Tensions between United States and Russia in the region discussed
