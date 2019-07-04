Afghan Girls Design Popular Mobile Computer, Games in Herat

(Last Updated On: July 4, 2019)

A group of Afghan girls in western Herat province have designed more than 25 computer and mobile games to fight opium and inequality.

Most of these girls have studied computer science in the capital city of Herat.

They have designed several popular games including the “Afghan Hero girl” and the “Afghan soldier” apps which aims to institutionalize a good culture and bring good changes in the society.

“The Afghan Hero Girl is the most popular game among all of the games because it represents the bravery of Afghan girls,” said Naheed Haidari, a member of the Afghan girl coders.

She says when they uploaded the “Afghan Hero Girl” game in the play store it was warmly welcomed by people and the gamers.

“An Afghan soldier travels to Helmand province where he destroys the opium fields, fights drug lords, and replaces them with saffron,” Khatera Mohammadi, another member of the team, described the Afghan soldier game.

Khatera further said that the “Afghan soldier” game was also welcomed by gamers and they are planning to build the second version of the game very soon.

The female team of coders calling on the government to support them to be accredited internationally.

“Unfortunately, there was no cooperation from the government. We have designed more than 20 games but no government official has praised us yet,” said Fatema Rezaee, another member of the team.

“The Afghan Hero Girl aimed that the girls can also remove obstacles in their life and reach to their goals,” said Ahsan Ihrari who teaches female students coding in Herat.