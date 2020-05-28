Afghan Futsal goalkeeper tests positive for Coronavirus

(Last Updated On: May 28, 2020)

Ali Reza Ghorbani, a goalkeeper of the National Futsal Team of Afghanistan has been infected with the COVID-19.

Ghorbani confirmed in an online post, saying, “Corona knocked me down, take is serious.”



Alireza, who had the most impressive performance in various competitions, has been playing for the national team for four years.

He also shined in the 2017 Asian Indoor Championships in which Afghanistan secured the fourth place.

It comes as all sporting events have been suspended due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Public Health said that the total affected people in Afghanistan have risen to 12595 with 227 deaths and 1135 recoveries.