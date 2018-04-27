Afghan Forces Use Drones to Suppress Taliban’s Spring-Offensive: MoD

(Last Updated On: April 27, 2018 6:11 pm)

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) says Afghan forces use drones in four zones of the country to identify and suppress Taliban’s new spring fighting tactics.

“Our drones give the ground forces great information about enemies’ tactics,” said Muhammad Radmanish, spokesman of MoD.

According to Radmanish, Taliban’s new spring offensive is not at the battlefields and civilians are the victims of it.

The Afghan Taliban has recently announced the opening of their 2018 spring offensive, named the “Al Khandaq Jihadi operations”.

According to a Taliban statement, US forces in Afghanistan are the primary target of operations, while Afghan government and security forces would be secondary.

The annual spring offensive traditionally marks the start of the so-called fighting season, though last winter the Taliban continued to battle Afghan and US forces.

This comes as the Taliban group has been under pressure to accept President Ghani’s February offer of peace talks.