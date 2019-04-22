Afghan Forces Thwart Taliban Terror Plot in Kabul

(Last Updated On: April 22, 2019)

Afghan security forces have thwarted a huge terror plot in the capital Kabul during a night raid, the Afghan Ministry of Interior Affairs (MoIA) said on Monday.

In a statement released, MoIA said that Afghan police special forces and intelligence operatives have jointly conducted an operation last night in Surobi district of Kabul City.

During the operation, an explosives-packed vehicle, two RPGs, a machine gun, an AK-47, a carbine, 350kg hashish, and some ammunition were seized from a Taliban hideout in Hassan Qala village of Surobi district, the statement said.

According to the statement, the insurgent group had planned to attack Kabul city using the explosives-packed vehicle.

The statement added that special forces have also arrested a suspect in allegation of having links with the Daesh terrorist group from the vicinity of Bagrami district in Kabul.

Meanwhile, an army officer was assassinated by the Taliban militants in Qarabagh district of Kabul on Sunday night.