Afghan Forces Taking Extra Measures to Protect Peace Jirga

The Afghan security forces have taken extra security measures for holding the upcoming Consultative Loya Jirga on Peace in the capital Kabul.

The security forces have been assigned in different parts of the city, especially at the entry gates of the city. Security forces can be seen in any corner of the city.

However, Kabul residents criticize regarding road closures during such events, adding the security situation of the city is getting worse day by day.

“The intelligence agencies are very weak because they cannot prevent from the occurrence of security incidents,” said Fridoon, a resident of Kabul.

“Despite all security measures, something is always happening. I hope this Jirga ends without any violence,” said Hafiz, another resident of Kabul.

Nusrat Rahimi, Spokesman of the Afghan Ministry of Interior Affairs (MoIA) says that all major roads will not be closed for traffic during the program.

Meanwhile, an official who is appointed to organize Jirga says preparations are ongoing to hold the Jirga on-time.

“Urozgan province representatives have been transferred to the capital Kabul and the rest of participants will be transferred based on a timetable,” said Abdul Rashid Ayoubi, a Spokesman for Peace Jirga.

The Consultative Peace Jirga is due to be organized on April 29 in Kabul where around 3,000 people from all walks of society will come together to discuss peace and reconciliation with the Taliban insurgent group.