Afghan forces take control of strategic place – Nangarhar 

(Last Updated On: April 23, 2020)

The largest cross-border trafficking corridor of weapons, ammunition, explosives for Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Taiba and other terrorist groups in Mohmand Dara district of Nangarhar, was conquered by the National Security Forces in two decades after several days of fighting.

The commander of the NDS in Nangarhar province said that there are several such other crossings at point zero of the border between Afghanistan and Pakistan, which are still under the terrorists.

Security forces say they have managed to capture the Ghorki crossing in the Mohmand Dara district of Nangarhar province from the terrorist groups after eight days of fierce fighting.

According to security forces, the valley, located at the borderland with Pakistan, was a transit point for the terrorist groups.

Malik Dehqan, the local NDS commander, said that losing the crossing back to the enemy would be more costly for the government.

After a three-hour trip to the village of Ghorki in the Mohmand Dara district, Ariana News correspondent arrived at point zero of the Afghan-Pakistani border, a place that controlled by Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Tayyiba a few days ago was. The correspondent has spoken to a number of locals.

Locals say the terrorist groups carried out their travels and transports using horses and mules.

Troops from the army and the border police in the valley say that various groups of Pakistani citizens had been fighting against them for years.

Following the peace agreement between the Americans and the Taliban in Qatar, there are now Daesh, al-Qaeda, Jaish-e-Muhammad, and other terrorist groups fighting against Afghan forces.

It is yet to reveal how it will be dealt with these groups post the intra-Afghan peace talks.