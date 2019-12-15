Afghan Forces Surrounds Qaisari’s House

(Last Updated On: December 15, 2019)

A heavy clash between Afghan security forces and forces of Nizamuddin Qaisari, the former security chief of Faryab’s Qaisar district, broke Mazar in chaos. Afghan forces have surrounded his house, but his forces are still resisting, security officials confirmed.

The battle started around 11:30 pm in PD5 of Mazar on Saturday night when Qaisari’s house was surrounded by security forces. The security forces are trying to arrest Qaisari, yet he and his forces are resisting.

“There were many complains about his forces plundering in the area, threatening people, closing the roads, and having illegally-armed forces, we have decided to arrest him,” said Ajmal Faiez the Balkh’s security chief.

Faiez added that Qaisari’s forces are around 150-200 men, all of which are previous prisoners and rebels, and there are no good men among them.

Meanwhile, the neighboring residents complained about it and call on the government to take the rebels out of the living area.

“Last night around 11:30 pm when everyone was asleep, the battle started heavily, and our houses are damaged, and most of our windows are broken. They used heavy weapons. I wish it ends soon,” said a resident of Mazar.

This comes as the Afghan Air force also reached the area and are ready to take action.

In the meantime, the Jonbesh party led by General Dostum announced that they would like to settle this crisis between Qaisari and the government.

Nizamuddin Qaisari was recently freed by the government.

This is a developing story.