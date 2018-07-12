Afghan Forces Suffer Heavy Casualties in Kunduz

(Last Updated On: July 12, 2018 5:45 pm)

The Afghan security forces have suffered heavy casualties in coordinated attacks by the Taliban in northern Kunduz province, officials said Thursday.

The Taliban militants launched simultaneous raids on a military base and post in Dasht-e-Archi district of Kunduz province on Wednesday overnight, killing as many as 44 Afghan army soldiers and wounding 17 others, according to Kunduz provincial council members.

Reports suggest the attacks were carried out by the Taliban elite Red Unit, using night-vision goggles.

Taliban have stolen armoured Humvees, weapons and other military equipment – including night-vision goggles – in previous raids on Afghan security forces, helping them to carry out devastating attacks in the country.

Confirming the Taliban incident in Dasht-e-Archi district, the provincial governor’s spokesman said that the exact figure of casualties in the attack was not cleared yet.

The official added that further troops have been deployed in the district and that the Taliban insurgents have suffered casualties in the incident.

According to the provincial council members of Kunduz, the attack comes as result of the local security officials’ negligence and late deployment of addition troops.