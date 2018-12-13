Afghan Forces ‘Solely’ Conduct First Night Air Raid against Militants

(Last Updated On: December 13, 2018)

For the first time, the Afghan military forces have managed to conduct night air raid against the insurgent groups after years of coalition forces’ support, the Ministry of Defense said on Thursday.

Ghafoor Ahmad Jawid, Spokesman of the Defense Ministry said that the air raid has been conducted with Super Tucano aircraft which targeted a base of the Taliban in the northern Urozgan province.

He said the training process of pilots for other kinds of military aircraft is also underway in order to launch such kind of overnight operations in the country.

Previously Afghan forces were backed by the coalition forces while launching overnight aerial operations.

The forces recently increased air raids in insecure parts of the country including in Farah, Urozgan, Ghazni, and Helmand provinces. Military officials said that the air raids is important in reducing the number of casualties to pro-government forces, insisting that such kind of operations will increase.

This comes as the government military forces have lost more than 10 helicopters this year in which a number of soldiers and pilots have been killed. The choppers have crashed due to various reasons including technical issues and Taliban attacks.