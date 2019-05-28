Afghan Forces Seize Truck Carrying Rifles in Paktia

(Last Updated On: May 28, 2019)

Afghan forces have seized a truck which was carrying 358 rifles in Gardiz city of Paktia province, the National Directorate of Security said on Tuesday.

Provincial governor spokesman Abdullah Hassrat said the truck was loaded in Pakistan and aimed to be used for terror activities in the province.

Five people were arrested in connection to the arms smuggling.

Paktia is among the volatile provinces in the east of Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in a number of its districts.