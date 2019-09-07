Afghan Forces Retreat From Anar Darah District of Farah

(Last Updated On: September 7, 2019)

The Taliban militants have captured the center of Anar Darah district of western Farah province, a local official said on Saturday.

Mohibullah Mohib, a spokesman for the provincial police told Ariana News that, the insurgents captured the buildings of the district and police headquarters after hours of clashes with Afghan forces.

Mohib stressed that Afghan security forces have retreated from the district to prevent civilian casualties.

However, he added that back up forces will deploy to the area until Saturday’s evening and the clearing operations will be started in the nearest time to take back the control of the two buildings.

The two sides have suffered casualties in the clashes but the exact number of their casualties was not clear.

The Taliban militant group yet to make a comment about the incident.

Farah is among the insecure provinces in the west part of Afghanistan where the Taliban militants are operating in a number of its districts.