Afghan Forces Retake Yamgan District After 4 Years

(Last Updated On: September 9, 2019)

Afghan security forces recaptured Yamgan district of Badakhshan province after four years, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Monday.

According to the statement, heavy casualties have been inflicted to the Taliban militants as a result of air and ground operations in the district.

The statement added that a large number of Taliban fighters surrendered to the government forces during the operation.

The Taliban insurgent group has not made a comment about the report yet.

This comes days after Afghan security forces recaptured Wardoj district of Badakhshan province after five years being under the control of Taliban militants.

Badakhshan is a volatile province in north of the country, bordering three neighbors of Afghanistan, including China, Pakistan, and Tajikistan.

