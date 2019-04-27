Afghan Forces Retake Takhar’s Ay-Khanoom port

(Last Updated On: April 27, 2019)

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) confirmed in a statement that the Afghan security forces retook the control of Ay-Khanoom port in Dasht-e Qala district of Takhar province on Friday afternoon.

The port fell to the hands of Taliban militants late on Wednesday night.

In a statement released on Friday, MoI said that Afghan forces have launched a joint clearance operation in the area.

According to the statement, Ay-Khanoom port is under control of the Afghan forces and the port is cleared of insurgents.

The operation will continue to clear Dasht-e Qala district from the Taliban militants.

The Taliban suffered heavy losses during the military operation, the statement added.

Taliban militant group has not made a comment about the incident so far.