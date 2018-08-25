Afghan Forces Retake Kohistan District of Faryab Province

(Last Updated On: August 25, 2018 1:32 pm)

Afghan security forces have recaptured Kohistan district of Faryab province late on Friday, an official confirmed.

Mohammad Hanif Rezai, a spokesman for the 209th military corps said that at least 33 Taliban militants including two commanders of the group were killed and 13 others wounded during an operation which was conducted for recapturing of the district.

He added that the Afghan commando forces have destroyed several bases of the insurgents and seized a large number of weapons and ammunitions.

According to the official, forces from the NATO-led Resolute Support mission also assisted the Afghan forces during the operation.

Faryab is among the insecure provinces in northern Afghanistan where the Taliban militants are actively operating in a number of its districts and usually carrying out attacks against government forces.

Taliban has not made a comment about the report yet.