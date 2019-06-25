Breaking News

Afghan Forces Retake Faryab District After A Year

Afghan forces retook control of Bilcheragh district of northern Faryab province after a year, the Defense Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the statement, Afghan Security forces retook the district after conducting a special operation involving commando forces and local army soldiers.

The statement added that the Taliban insurgents used to take innocent people hostage, extorting people and closed schools while the district was under their control.

Afghan forces will clear all the district from the existence of Taliban insurgents, the statement further said.

The Taliban group has not made a comment about the report yet.

