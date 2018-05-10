Afghan Forces Retake District Center from Taliban in Faryab

(Last Updated On: May 10, 2018 10:34 am)

Afghan commando forces have recaptured the center of Bilchiragh district from Taliban militants, a security official said Thursday morning.

Mohammad Hanif Rezaee, a spokesman for Shaheen 209 Military Corps told Ariana News that the insurgents have escaped from the district center without any resistance.

However, he said the Afghan commando forces have killed at least 22 militants including their local commanders during a military operation conducted in the locality of the district.

According to Mr. Rezaee, no governmental forces was harmed during the operation.

This comes a day after local officials of Faryab province confirmed the district has fallen to the Taliban insurgents.

The insurgent group has not made a comment about the report yet.