Afghan Forces Retake Arghancho District from Taliban Militants

(Last Updated On: April 2, 2019)

Afghan security forces have retaken control of Arghancho district of Badakhshan province this morning, officials said on Tuesday.

The district fell to the hand of Taliban militants three days ago where at least 14 Afghan forces were killed and more than 10 others were wounded.

Ahmad Faisal Baigzad, the governor of Badakhshan province said that a famous Taliban commander along with seven of his militants were killed in the military operation which was conducted for recapturing of the district.

He added that several Taliban militants were also injured.

Meanwhile, the Taliban insurgent group claimed that they have evacuated the district after seizing all of the equipment available at the district.