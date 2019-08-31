Afghan Forces Responding Taliban Offensive in Kunduz

(Last Updated On: August 31, 2019)

Taliban militants launched a large-scale attack over Kunduz city early on Saturday morning, a local official said.

Provincial police spokesman Sayed Sarwar Hussaini told Ariana News that Afghan forces were aware of the attack and were fully prepared to respond.

He assured that Kunduz will not fall to the hand of militants.

Meanwhile, Presidential Spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said that Afghan forces were responding to the Taliban attacks with caution in order to save the lives of civilians.

According to Ghani’s spokesman, Taliban fighters have hidden among civilian houses.

In addition, the interior ministry said in a statement the police Special Forces have reached to the province and clearance operation was underway in several areas of the city.

The statement added that at least 26 Taliban fighters were killed when Afghan Air Forces (AAF) conducted airstrikes in Pul-e-Shinwarai, Kala Gaw and Qahwa Khana area of the city.

However, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed that the group’s fighters have captured several security checkpoints and are advancing toward the city.

He also claimed that heavy casualties have been sustained to the government forces.

Kunduz is among the volatile provinces in the north of Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgent group have a huge presence in a number of its districts.