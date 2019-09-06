Breaking News

Afghan Forces Rescued 13 People From Taliban Prison in Farah

At least 13 captives were freed from a Taliban prison in an operation by Afghan forces in western Farah province, the NDS said.

The Afghan National Directorate of Security (NDS) Special Force conducted an operation in Bakwa district of the province, the statement said.

Afghan forces have rescued 13 people including five security personnel who were kept in the Taliban captivity in the Taliban prison, the statement added.

The statement further said that Afghan forces have also arrested a Taliban fighter during the raids.

The Taliban yet to make a comment about the incident.

Farah is among the volatile provinces in the west of Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in a number of its districts.

