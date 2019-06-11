Breaking News

Afghan Forces Rescued 13 Captives from Taliban’s Prison in Kunduz

(Last Updated On: June 11, 2019)

At least 13 captives were freed from a Taliban prison in northern Kunduz province during a raid by the Afghan army commandos, military officials said on Tuesday.

Abdul Hadi a spokesman for 217th Pamir corps told Ariana News that the rescue operation was conducted in Aftash district of the province at around 12 am late on Monday night.

Abdul Hadi added that three of the rescued individuals were police forces personnel, one army soldier, four suspects and the rest were civilians.

The Taliban militant group yet to make a comment about the incident.

It comes as the Afghan security forces have rescued at least 34 people from a Taliban prison during an operation in northern Baghlan province on Monday night.

