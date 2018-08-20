Afghan Forces Rescue Kidnapped Passengers by Taliban

(Last Updated On: August 20, 2018 6:33 pm)

In a swift operation, Afghan forces have rescued 149, including children, abducted by the Taliban in the northern Kunduz province in an ambush of three buses.

According to local officials, Twenty-one captives are still being held by the Taliban.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the militant group, told Reuters they attacked the bus after “intelligence inputs revealed that many men working with Afghan security forces” were on board.

“We have taken the buses to a safe area to prevent any clashes and we are now identifying members of the security forces,” he added.

The incident came a day after President Ashraf Ghani called for a temporary cease-fire with the Taliban to coincide with the holiday.