Afghan Forces Rescue Eight People from Taliban Prison in Ghazni

(Last Updated On: December 28, 2019)

At least eight people were rescued from a Taliban prison in central Ghazni province, the Defense Ministry (MoD) said.

In a statement released on Saturday, the MoD said that Afghan forces carried out an operation in the Mushki area of Qarabagh district in Ghazni province.

As a result, eight people including six Afghan forces and two members of local uprising forces were freed from a Taliban prison in the district.

The Taliban militant group yet to make a comment in this regard.

Ghazni is among the insecure provinces in central Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in parts of it including the provincial capital Ghazni city.