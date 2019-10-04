Afghan Forces Rescue 13 People From Taliban Prison In Helmand

(Last Updated On: October 4, 2019)

The Afghan Special Forces stormed a Taliban prison in southern Helmand province and rescued at least 13 people who were kept as hostages.

The Afghan Special Operations Corps said in a statement that the raid was conducted in Din Mohammad village in Nahr-e-Saraj district of the province on Thursday night.

The statement said that at least 13 people were freed from the Taliban prison but did not provide further detail about the operation.

“In the last couple of months, dozens of civilians and security personnel were rescued from the Taliban prisons. The rescue operations are underway,” the statement added.

The Taliban militant group yet to make a comment regarding the incident.

Helmand is among the insecure provinces in the southern part of Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in a number of its districts.