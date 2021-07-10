Latest News
Afghan forces repulse Taliban attack in Sar-e-Pul
The Taliban militants have suffered heavy casualties in northern Sar-e-Pul province, local officials said.
Sar-e-Pul Governor Abul Haq Shafaq told Ariana News that following fierce clashes with the militants the Afghan security and Defense Forces (ANSDF) managed to repulse the Taliban attacks in Balkhab district and the center of the province.
According to Shafaq, at least 25 Taliban insurgents were killed and six others wounded in the skirmish.
He added that 17 militants were also arrested during the raids.
The Taliban has not commented in this regard, so far.
Shafaq, meanwhile, added that at least six members of the Afghan security forces have been killed and nine others wounded in clashes with the militants.
Sayeed Asadullah Danish, Deputy Head of Provincial Council, stated that as many as 4,000 families have been displaced due to ongoing conflicts in the Gusfandi, Sancharak, and Balkhban districts of the province.
“Security situation of Herat city is satisfying. However, I can tell you that most of our districts are under the control of the Taliban and maybe we only control two districts, “Herat Governor Saboor Qani said.
On the other hand, the Taliban have advanced in Parwan and southern Kandahar provinces
The militants captured the Surkh Parsa and Shaikh Ali districts of the province in the last 24 hours, gaining full control of the Dare Ghorband area in Parwan.
Erdogan says consensus reached on security Kabul airport
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey, the US, and NATO have agreed on the scope of how to maintain the security of the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.
Erdogan said Friday the US has agreed to Turkey’s attached condition to provide security for the airport after the withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan.
He added that the issue was discussed between Turkish and US defense ministers.
“We discussed with US and NATO on this issue. We decided on what we would accept and not accept and practical steps will be taken based on the situation of Afghanistan,” Erdogan said.
The latest development comes a day after US President Joe Biden announced that the American military mission in Afghanistan will officially end on August 31.
Meanwhile, a number of Afghan MPs stated that providing security for Kabul Airport is not enough and that NATO should provide security across Afghanistan.
MP Halima Sadaf Karimi said: “We welcome [Turkey move] for providing security for the Kabul Airport as the situation in Afghanistan is getting worse. But NATO allies need to address the insecurities across the country, and only securing Kabul airport is not enough.”
Khalilzad back in Doha to push for political settlement
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad says that he has returned to Doha and the region “to continue our determined diplomacy in pursuit of a peace agreement between the Islamic Republic and the Taliban.”
In a series of tweets, Khalilzad stated that a negotiated settlement is the only solution to end the long-term war in Afghanistan.
1/3 I return to Doha and the region to continue our determined diplomacy in pursuit of a peace agreement between the Islamic Republic and the Taliban. As the President made clear in his recent remarks, a negotiated settlement is the only solution. https://t.co/rkGQcyNzye pic.twitter.com/xt3WdMhhvQ
— U.S. Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad (@US4AfghanPeace) July 10, 2021
Khalilzad added that America’s military engagement in Afghanistan is coming to an end. Our commitment to Afghanistan is not.
“We will work vigorously with all Afghan parties and regional and international stakeholders to try and help the sides find a path to ending this war, one that ensures Afghanistan’s security, unity, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and ends the agony of the Afghan people,” he said.
The US State Department said in a statement that as part of the United States’ ongoing support of the peace process, Khalilzad will work with all parties and with regional and international stakeholders to further advance a consensus on a political settlement.
“The sooner the sides can agree to a negotiated settlement, the sooner Afghanistan and the region can reap the benefits of peace, including expanded regional connectivity, trade, and development,” the statement added.
“In Tashkent, Ambassador Khalilzad will participate in an international conference hosted by the Government of Uzbekistan on regional connectivity,” the statement concluded.
Border crossings seized by Taliban impact customs revenue
The Afghan government said Saturday that the fall of key dry ports has disrupted exports and imports, imposing negative impacts on the country’s economic activities.
The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) stated that the Taliban militants have captured seven key dry ports – the Islam Qala border and the Torghundi border towns, two trade gateways to Iran and Turkmenistan; Abu Nasr Farahi port, bordering with Iran, in Farah; Sher Khan Port in Kunduz and Ay Khanom port in Takhar, two trade gateways to Tajikistan; Aqina port in Faryab, a trade gateway to Turkmenistan; and Dand-e-Patan crossing to Pakistan in Paktia.
Khan Jan Alokozay, Deputy Chairman of ACCI, has raised concerns about the collapse of the ports, stating the traders can not pay taxes to both the government and the Taliban.
“Now, if we pay taxes in two places, it will directly impact the market, and rates will climb up to two hundred times higher than now,” Alokozay said.
Meanwhile, the price of food and raw materials have been increased in markets after the closure of these customs.
