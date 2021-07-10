Afghan forces repulse Taliban attack in Sar-e-Pul

(Last Updated On: July 10, 2021)

The Taliban militants have suffered heavy casualties in northern Sar-e-Pul province, local officials said.

Sar-e-Pul Governor Abul Haq Shafaq told Ariana News that following fierce clashes with the militants the Afghan security and Defense Forces (ANSDF) managed to repulse the Taliban attacks in Balkhab district and the center of the province.

According to Shafaq, at least 25 Taliban insurgents were killed and six others wounded in the skirmish.

He added that 17 militants were also arrested during the raids.

The Taliban has not commented in this regard, so far.

Shafaq, meanwhile, added that at least six members of the Afghan security forces have been killed and nine others wounded in clashes with the militants.

Sayeed Asadullah Danish, Deputy Head of Provincial Council, stated that as many as 4,000 families have been displaced due to ongoing conflicts in the Gusfandi, Sancharak, and Balkhban districts of the province.

“Security situation of Herat city is satisfying. However, I can tell you that most of our districts are under the control of the Taliban and maybe we only control two districts, “Herat Governor Saboor Qani said.

On the other hand, the Taliban have advanced in Parwan and southern Kandahar provinces

The militants captured the Surkh Parsa and Shaikh Ali districts of the province in the last 24 hours, gaining full control of the Dare Ghorband area in Parwan.