Afghan Forces Repel Taliban’s Baghlan Attacks

Afghan forces have pushed back Taliban militants attack on outskirts of Pul-e-khumri city, the provincial capital of northern Baghlan, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, the clashes broke out after dozens the militants attacked parts of Pul-e-Khumri city at around 5 am on Sunday which faced resistance by Afghan security and defense forces.

At least three militants were killed and five others wounded so far, the statement added.

Afghan forces have arrested two Taliban fighters and they have surrounded the remaining assailants at the area, the statement said.

No casualties have inflicted to the Afghan forces, the Ministry said.

The statement further said that Special Force Units have arrived at the area and the clearance operation is underway.

However, the Taliban militant group claimed its fighters have captured parts of the city adding that dozens of Afghan forces were also killed during the clashes.