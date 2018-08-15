Afghan Forces Repel Taliban Attack Over Kunduz District

(Last Updated On: August 15, 2018 11:28 am)

Afghan security forces have repelled a Taliban attack over Qala-e Zal district of Kunduz province, security officials said Wednesday.

According to police officials, Taliban fighters launched a coordinated attack over Aqtapa market, which is located in the center of Qala-e Zal district, last mid-night, but faced with resistance from government forces.

Provincial police spokesman confirmed that the fighting was still continuing between the two sides and immediately there were no report of casualties.

Kunduz is among the volatile provinces in north of Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgent group is actively operating in a number of its districts and usually carrying out attacks against government positions.