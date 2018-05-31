Afghan Forces Release Over 100 People From Taliban Custody in Helmand

(Last Updated On: May 31, 2018 5:10 pm)

Afghan special forces have freed more than 100 people held by the Taliban, including women and children, during an operation in southern Helmand province, the corps for special operations said in a released statement on Thursday.

The statement said that the Afghan commando forces freed 105 civilians including five women and a child on Wednesday night from two prisons run by the Taliban in Sorkarez and Deh Baba villages of Kajaki district in Helmand.

Four militants were killed and one more arrested in the operation, the statement added.

The Taliban did not immediately react on the report.

The special forces operation comes as the Taliban have intensified attacks on Afghan security forces, district centers, and provincial capitals since the announcement of their annual spring offensive in April.