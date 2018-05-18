Afghan Forces Recaptured Barfak District of Baghlan

(Last Updated On: May 18, 2018 6:02 pm)

Afghan security forces backed by air strikes recaptured the Tala-o-Barfak district of Baghlan province and evicted Taliban militants from the district on Friday, local officials said.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) said the control of the district is in hands of Afghan forces and the district has been fully cleared of the militants.

“The Taliban insurgents have left lots of destructions in the district and have burnt armored vehicles along with government facilities,” Abas Tawakoli, operation commander in the district said.

The head of Baghlan provincial council, Muhammad Safdar Muhseni stressed on maintaining the control of the district and punishing those involved in the collapse of the district.

“I am not sure if they can properly maintain the control of the district and do not allow it fall once more,” Muhseni added.

Taliban militants overrun Tala-o-Barfak district last week, putting the government forces in defensive positions, besides cutting the road linking Baghlan to the central Bamyan province.

Baghlan is among the relatively volatile provinces in North of Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are active in some of its districts and often carry out insurgency activities.

The Taliban outfit launched its so-called annual spring offensive on April 25 and since then fierce fighting has erupted in parts of the country.