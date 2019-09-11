Afghan Forces Recapture Kiran-o-Manjan: MoD

(Last Updated On: September 11, 2019)

Afghan security forces retook control of Badakhshan’s Kiran-o-Manjan district on Wednesday, September 11, a local official confirmed.

The provincial spokesman, Nik Mohammad Nazari told Ariana News that the district was recaptured in a joint operation by security and public uprising forces.

Meanwhile, the Defense Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that a number of militants were killed and dozens more wounded in the operations.

The statements further stated that some insurgent surrendered to Afghan forces while their strongholds and hideouts were destroyed during the raids.

The district was fallen to the hands of Taliban in July, 2019.

The Taliban militant group yet to make a comment in this regard.

This comes days after Afghan security forces recaptured Wardoj and Yamgan districts of Badakhshan province after five years being under the control of Taliban militants.

Badakhshan is a volatile province in north of the country, bordering three neighbors of Afghanistan, including China, Pakistan, and Tajikistan.