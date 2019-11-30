Afghan Forces Recapture Helmand’s Marja District

(Last Updated On: November 30, 2019)

Government forces reclaimed control of the Marja district of southern Helmand province after four years, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) confirmed.

Marja was recaptured after the Afghan Security and Defense Forces conducted a clearance operation to crackdown the Taliban militant in the district.

In a statement released on Saturday, the MoD said that heavy casualties have been inflicted on the militants.

At least 37 Taliban insurgents including the group’s military commander for the district, Mullah Abdulbari, were killed and dozens of others were wounded during the raids, the statement added.

During the operation, two explosive depots and six Taliban’s hideouts and strongholds were destroyed, the statement said adding that Afghan forces have also defused at least 103 roadside mines which were planted by the militants.

MoD did not provide further details on the casualties of Afghan forces.

The Taliban militant group yet to make a comment in this regard.

The district was fallen to the hands of the Taliban in November 2015 after a four-day clash between the militants and Afghan forces.

Earlier today, Brig. Gen. Zahirgul Muqbil, an army regiment commander of Afghan border forces was killed in a roadside mine blast. However, the Taliban has claimed that they have targeted Muqbil while his convoy was heading to the closing program of operation in the district.

Helmand is a volatile province in the south of the country where the Taliban militants are actively operating in a number of its districts.