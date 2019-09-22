Breaking News

Afghan Forces Recapture Ghazni’s Jaghato District: MoD

Afghan forces retook control of Ghazni’s Jaghato district after two years, Ministry of Defense (MoD) said in a statement.

According to the statement released on Saturday, September 21, the district was cleared from the Taliban fighters during the second phase of “Operation Mobeen’.

Moreover the statement added that districts of Malistan, Jaghori, Ajristan and Nawor of Ghazni have  regained access to the center of the province after Jaghatoo’s clearance.

MoD did not provide further details on casualties yet.

Taliban militant group has not made a comment in this regard yet.

“Operation Mobeen” is an extensive military operation launched by ANDSF on September 3, 2019 in Ghazni province. 

