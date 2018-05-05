Afghan Forces Recapture Badakhshan’s Kohistan District

(Last Updated On: May 05, 2018 9:01 pm)

The government forces reclaimed control of Kohistan district in northeastern Badakhshan province on Saturday evening, officials confirmed.

Kohistan was recaptured after the Afghan forces’ clearance operation against the Taliban in the district.

The Defense Ministry Deputy Spokesman Mohammad Radmanish said that the Taliban have suffered heavy casualties during the offensive.

He said the Afghan commandos and special forces are in the district, following the military operation.

The district came back under control of the government after it collapsed to the Taliban on Thursday evening.

Badakhshan has been among relatively insecure provinces of Afghanistan where the insurgent groups including the Taliban and Islamic State are active in its number of remote districts.