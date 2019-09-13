Afghan Forces Raid Daesh Hideout in Kabul, Killing Two

(Last Updated On: September 13, 2019)

Two Daesh members including a Pakistani national were killed in an operation by Afghan Special Forces in Kabul on Thursday night, the Afghan spy agency said.

The National Directorate of Security (NDS) said in a statement on Friday that Afghan forces conducted a six-hour operation on a Daesh hideout in Bostan road in PD7 of the capital Kabul city.

According to the statement, the information about the Daesh center was taken from a three-member Daesh group that was arrested by the NDS Special Forces this week.

One woman and her four children, who were living in the hideout were wounded during the raids, the statement said.

The NDS said that the injured individuals were taken to a hospital for treatment.

During the operation, a number of weapons and military equipment were also seized by Afghan forces, the statement added.

The Daesh militants had rented a house in the residential area, where the group was planning destructive attacks in Kabul and was making suicide vests, and vehicles, read the statement.