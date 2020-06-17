Afghan forces push back Taliban attacks – Jawzjan

(Last Updated On: June 17, 2020)

Afghan forces have pushed back the Taliban attacks in the Aqcha district of Jawzjan province, the Defense Ministry said.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the MoD said that the militants stormed an army outpost in Bala Hesar and Shahid Jabbar military base in the district on Tuesday night and faced “resistance” by the Afghan forces.

At least six soldiers were killed and three others wounded in Bala Hesar and another was killed in clashes after the militants attacked the Shahid Jabbar base, the statement said.

According to the statement, the insurgents retreated with heavy casualties.

The Taliban spokesman, however, in a statement claimed that it has overrun both the outpost and the base, killing and wounding at least 49 Afghan soldiers.

It comes as the group attacked an Afghan army outpost in Taluka area of Kunduz city on Tuesday, as a result, five soldiers were killed and 7 others wounded, a source said.