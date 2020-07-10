Latest News
Afghan forces push back Taliban attacks – Ghazni
The Afghan forces have pushed back Taliban attacks in central Ghazni province, the Defense Ministry (MoD) said.
In a statement released on Friday, the MoD said the militants have carried out attacks in Shalez and Asheqwal areas in the center of Ghazni province on Thursday that faced resistance by the Afghan security and defense forces.
According to the statement, the Afghan forces pushed back the attacks, killing eight Taliban militants and wounding three more.
The Defense Ministry did not provide details of the casualty of the Afghan forces.
The Taliban militant group yet to comment about the incident.
It comes as the Taliban apparently has intensified attacks in a number of provinces which shows a clash to the Doha agreement to bring peace in Afghanistan.
Two days ago the group carried out a car bomb suicide attack in Kandahar’s Shah Wali Kut district which result in the killing of two policemen and wounding of 15 more. In Ghazni, the Taliban target police commander of Deh Yak district as well.
Business
World Bank provides $200 million for Afghanistan to protect people, support businesses amid COVID-19
The World Bank Board of Executive Directors on Thursday approved a $200 million grant to help Afghanistan mitigate COVID-19 impacts and provide relief to vulnerable people and businesses.
In a statement released on Thursday, the World Bank said that the Afghanistan COVID-19 Response Development Policy Grant comprises $100 million from the International Development Association (IDA), the World Bank Group’s fund for the poorest countries, and $100 million from the Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF), managed by the World Bank on behalf of 34 donors.
خبر:بانک جهانی امروز بسته کمک مالی بلاعوض به ارزش ۲۰۰ میلیون دالر را به هدف مقابله با اثرات منفی اقتصادی و اجتماعی بحران ناشی از شیوع ویروس کووید-۱۹ در افغانستان؛ تامین نیازمندی های مردم آسیب پذیر و حمایت از تشبثات خصوصی، تصویب کرد. https://t.co/J9t4SlbArv pic.twitter.com/RJbZzN8Sl4
— World Bank South Asia (@WorldBankSAsia) July 10, 2020
The Afghanistan COVID-19 Response Development Policy Grant will support the government of Afghanistan to strengthen policies that promote faster recovery and keep basic infrastructure such as water, electricity, and telecommunications afloat and running, the statement said.
“The program will provide vital fiscal resources to manage the impacts of the pandemic in the context of rapidly slowing economic growth and declining government revenues,” said Henry Kerali, World Bank Country Director for Afghanistan.
“Policy actions supported by the program will both help mitigate the impacts of the current crisis on the poor and vulnerable and also lay critical foundations for longer-term recovery. The World Bank will continue to stand with the people of Afghanistan through this crisis,” Kerali added.
The World Bank said that the COVID-19 pandemic has had significant adverse health, social, and economic impacts in Afghanistan, shrinking the economy and driving down public revenue.
“The grant will support changes in regulations to increase access to finance for small and medium-sized enterprises, protect healthcare workers, and raise awareness on gender-based violence in schools,” it stated.
The organization added that it will also support plans to encourage students to return to school when educational institutions are to reopen after the COVID-19 crisis.
It comes as the number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 33,908 with 957 and 20,847 recoveries in Afghanistan.
Latest News
Abdullah introduces list of cabinet nominees to Presidential Palace
Abdullah Abdullah, the Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation has introduced a list of cabinet nominees to the Presidential Palace.
Sources close to Abdullah, however, say that there are still differences over the proposed list between Abdullah front-rows over seat distribution.
Figures listed as candidates for the designated-ministers; Massoud Andarabi for the Ministry of Interior Affairs, Fazl Ahmad Manavi for Ministry of Justice, Anwar al-Haq Ahadi for Ministry of Agriculture, Noor Rahman Akhlaqi for Ministry of Immigration, Mohebullah Samim for Ministry of Borders and Tribal Affairs, Mostafa Mastoor for Ministry of Peace, Masoumah Khavari for Ministry of Communications, Nisar Ahmad Ghoriani for Ministry of Commerce, Mansour Saadat Naderi for Ministry of Economy, Bashir Ahmad Tahianj for Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, Kanishka Turkestani for Ministry of Higher Education, Abbas Basir for Ministry of Transport and Najib Agha Fahim, Candidate for Ministry of Martyrs and Disabled.
The list of ministerial nominees for Abdullah Abdullah’s share, however, has clashed within his party members.
Sources close to Abdullah say that the National Movement Party wants three ministries from Abdullah’s share and does not agree with this list.
According to sources, the National Movement has nominated Bashir Ahmad Tahianj for the Ministry of Agriculture, Qudratullah Zaki for the Ministry of Transportation and Kanishka Turkestani for the Ministry of Immigration.
But some other figures close to Abdullah deny the disagreements within the group.
On the other hand, the Independent Directorate of Local Governance says that 11 new provincial governors have been nominated by the president so far and that this process will continue. Abdullah Abdullah, according to the power-sharing agreement between him and Ghani, can introduce 50% of the Afghan cabinet members.
Arg and Sapidar Palace have not officially commented on the matter.
Business
Afghanistan customs revenue lost to ’embezzlement’
Although taxpayers pay customs duties at the Afghan customs, not all of the revenue being collected in the Afghan government’s account, local officials said.
The ports of Torkham in Nangarhar, Islam Qala in Herat, Hairatan in Balkh, Aqina in Faryab, Spin Boldak in Kandahar, Shirkhan Bandar in Kunduz, Angur Ada in Paktika and several other ports in the north and south of the country have witnessed widespread corruption.
In these ports, although custom fees are paid by taxpayers, little money is raised in government reserves, most of the ports are said to be in the hands of gunmen and the powerful.
Local officials in the provinces where the ports are located say that corruption in customs has recently peaked.
On the other hand, the Integrity Watch of Afghanistan criticizes the lack of administrative reforms, adding that unreasonable appointments have increased corruption in the country’s customs and that the government has not yet taken any steps to reform the process. According to the head of the institution, the current situation has led to organized corruption in customs.
The Ministry of Finance also promises to bring transparency to the country’s customs.
Finance Ministry spokesman Shamrooz Khan Masjidi said customs revenues are being closely monitored to prevent corruption.
Earlier, the governor of Herat said that Islam Qala’s revenue was being looted by mafia gangs and the warlords. According to economists, this is the case in most of the country’s customs.
