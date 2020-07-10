Afghan forces push back Taliban attacks – Ghazni

(Last Updated On: July 10, 2020)

The Afghan forces have pushed back Taliban attacks in central Ghazni province, the Defense Ministry (MoD) said.

In a statement released on Friday, the MoD said the militants have carried out attacks in Shalez and Asheqwal areas in the center of Ghazni province on Thursday that faced resistance by the Afghan security and defense forces.

According to the statement, the Afghan forces pushed back the attacks, killing eight Taliban militants and wounding three more.

The Defense Ministry did not provide details of the casualty of the Afghan forces.

The Taliban militant group yet to comment about the incident.

It comes as the Taliban apparently has intensified attacks in a number of provinces which shows a clash to the Doha agreement to bring peace in Afghanistan.

Two days ago the group carried out a car bomb suicide attack in Kandahar’s Shah Wali Kut district which result in the killing of two policemen and wounding of 15 more. In Ghazni, the Taliban target police commander of Deh Yak district as well.