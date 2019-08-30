Afghan Forces Push Back Taliban Attack in Takhar

(Last Updated On: August 30, 2019)

At least 28 Taliban insurgents were killed in clashes with Afghan forces in northeast Takhar province, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The provincial governor, Mohammad Jawad Jawhari told Ariana News that the clashes broke out after a large number of insurgents intensified coordinated attacks in parts of Chahab district at around 5 am on Friday.

In a statement released on Friday, the Defense Ministry said that the Taliban attacks faced ‘resistance’ by Afghan forces.

According to the statement, the backup forces were deployed in the area and they have pushed back the militants.

At least 28 insurgents including the Taliban’s Red Unit Commander, Hikmat, were killed and a number of militants were also wounded, the Ministry added.

Meanwhile, three public uprising forces were also wounded in the clashes, the statement added.

The statement further said the clearance operation is underway.

However, the Taliban militant claimed that its fighters have attacked Chahab, Darqad and Baharak districts of Takhar.

The group further claimed that it has inflicted casualties to the Afghan forces.