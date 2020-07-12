Afghan forces push back Taliban attack in Faryab, killing 14 militants

(Last Updated On: July 12, 2020)

The Afghan forces have pushed back the Taliban attack in Faryab province, the Afghan military said.

In a statement released on Sunday, the 209 Shaheen Corps said that the militants attacked the Afghan security and defense forces in the Dawlatabad district of the province on Saturday afternoon.

According to the statement, the attack faced “fierce resistance” by the Afghan forces.

At least 14 Taliban militants including Haji Naasir, the Taliban designated district chief’s father – for Shirin Tagab – were killed in the clashes, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the group’s red unit commander Mulla Zaqawi along with 10 insurgents were wounded in the incident.

The Taliban militant group yet to make a comment on the matter.