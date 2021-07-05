Afghan forces plan counteroffensive in northern provinces: Mohib

(Last Updated On: July 5, 2021)

National Directorate of Security (NDS) forces have arrested members of a gang who were allegedly responsible for the destruction of power pylons in Parwan province, the NDS said on Monday.

The NDS stated that the head of the gang, along with three collaborators, was arrested in an operation in northern Parwan province.

The suspects are also members of ISIS, locally known as Daesh, the NDS stated.

The Afghan forces have seized ammunition during the raid.

The NDS, however, stated that further details will be shared later.

The development comes after at least 39 electricity pylons have been destroyed in IED explosions in the last six months, Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), the country’s power utility company, said last week.

DABS this week called on people to provide a plan to maintain the security of power pylons.

“Since the electricity facilities are public, their protection is also the responsibility of all citizens, especially the security forces,” DABS said in a statement.

The organization stated that it would share a comprehensive security plan for the protection of pylons with the security organizations after analyzing people’s suggestions.

Mohammad Hashim Niazi Sangar, a spokesman for DABS, stated: “We asked the people to share their plans with us that could ensure the security of pylons.”

“We hope this method [request] can address the current situation,” Sangar added.

DABS has been rationing electricity supplies to Kabul for the last three weeks.