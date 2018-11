(Last Updated On: November 7, 2018)

Afghan Security Forces will soon clear Dahana-i-Ghori district of Baghlan province from the existence of Taliban militants, an official said Wednesday.

Ghafoor Ahmad Javid, Spokesman of the Defense Ministry said that so far several districts have been freed from control of the Taliban insurgents.

He added that government forces will retake the center of the district in few hours.

Immediately there was no comment from the Taliban insurgent group.