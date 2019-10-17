Afghan Forces Launch Major Clearance Operation in Baghlan

(Last Updated On: October 17, 2019)

Afghan security forces have launched a major clearance operation from three directions over Taliban controlled areas in northern Baghlan province.

The operation to crackdown Taliban militants in Dand-e-Ghori, Dand-e-Shahabuddin and Kilagai areas of the province started on Wednesday night.

General Abbas Tawakali, an army commander who is leading the operation in Baghlan province told Ariana News that several villages and key areas have been cleared so far.

He added that Afghan forces have detained several suspects during the operation.

According to the official, Afghan forces will set up security checkpoints after the area cleared from the existence of militants.

The Taliban insurgent group has not made a comment about the report yet.

Baghlan is among the volatile provinces in north of Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents have a huge presence in a number of its districts and usually carrying out attacks against Afghan forces in the area.