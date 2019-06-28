Afghan Forces Kill Six Fighters of Haqqani Network in Paktia

(Last Updated On: June 28, 2019)

The Afghan Special Forces have killed six fighters of the Haqqani Network in Paktia province, a local official said on Friday.

Abdullah Hasrat, a spokesman for the provincial governor told Ariana News that Afghan forces conducted a joint operation at Sero Khel area of Gerda Serai district of Paktia on Thursday.

He added that seven members of the Haqqani network were wounded and seven suspects were arrested during the operation.

However, the Taliban said in a statement on Friday that in clashes between their fighters and Afghan Special Forces at Sero Khel area of Gerda Serai district, 14 Afghan commando forces have been killed and six others injured while only one Taliban militant was killed in the incident.