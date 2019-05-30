Afghan Forces Kill Senior Taliban Commander in North of Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: May 30, 2019)

29 Taliban militants including a key commander of the group were killed and 21 others injured after the militants launched a coordinated attack over security checkpoints in two districts of Jawzjan province, security officials said on Thursday.

The Taliban commander was identified as Jahadyar who was responsible for the Taliban military operation in the north of Afghanistan.

According to the provincial security officials, six Afghan security forces have also lost their lives in the clashes.

The Taliban militants have not made a comment about the report yet.

Jawzjan is among the volatile provinces in the north of Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgent group is operating in a number of its districts.