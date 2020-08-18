Afghan forces kill mastermind of Nangarhar prisoner attack

(Last Updated On: August 18, 2020)

The mastermind of the Nangarhar prisoner attack was killed during an operation by the special forces, the Afghan intelligence service said.

The Afghan National Directorate of Security (NDS) in a statement said Tuesday it had killed a high ranking Daesh member and the mastermind of the attack on Nangarhar prisoner in which at least 30 people killed and 50 more were injured.

Abdullah Orakzai the Chief Judge of ISIS-K/Daesh militant had coordinated the attack on Nangarhar prisoner, the NDS added.

The Afghan spy agency, however, did not provide details about how and where did Orakzai had been encountered.

Abdullah Orakzai was the deputy intelligence leader of Daesh Assadullah Orakzai who was killed by the Afghan Special Forces near Jalalabad, capital of Nangarhar province, in late July.

Orakzai was also suspected of being involved in several deadly attacks against both military and civilian targets in the country, the NDS added.

“Abdullah Orakzai, was military in charge for Daesh in Naziyan and Achin districts of Nangarhar province, who has issued a fatwa allowing it insurgents to behead of civilians and forcibly marry their girls,” the NDS said in a statement.

It comes as the Afghan Special Forces arrested another coordinator of the prison attack during a raid Kunar province on August 5.

The Daesh key commander was identified as Mohammad Saeed son of Mohammad Afzal, who was involved in transferring foreign ISIS insurgents along with their families in the country.

“He (Mohammad Saeed) was one of the masterminds of the recent attack in Nangarhar,” the NDS said.

Earlier this month, the attack began after an Indian doctor, Ijas Kallukettiya Purayil, detonated an explosive-loaded vehicle at the entrance gate of the jail.

Soon after 10 militants stormed the facility and it took security forces nearly 18 hours to kill all the assailants and bring the situation under control.

Meanwhile, an Afghan MP had claimed that around 800 ISIS-K (Daesh) and Taliban prisoners had escaped during the attack and the Afghan officials later confirmed that hundreds of Daesh and Taliban prisoners were missing.

Daesh has not yet made a comment in this regard.