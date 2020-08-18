Latest News
Afghan forces kill mastermind of Nangarhar prisoner attack
The mastermind of the Nangarhar prisoner attack was killed during an operation by the special forces, the Afghan intelligence service said.
The Afghan National Directorate of Security (NDS) in a statement said Tuesday it had killed a high ranking Daesh member and the mastermind of the attack on Nangarhar prisoner in which at least 30 people killed and 50 more were injured.
Abdullah Orakzai the Chief Judge of ISIS-K/Daesh militant had coordinated the attack on Nangarhar prisoner, the NDS added.
The Afghan spy agency, however, did not provide details about how and where did Orakzai had been encountered.
Abdullah Orakzai was the deputy intelligence leader of Daesh Assadullah Orakzai who was killed by the Afghan Special Forces near Jalalabad, capital of Nangarhar province, in late July.
Orakzai was also suspected of being involved in several deadly attacks against both military and civilian targets in the country, the NDS added.
“Abdullah Orakzai, was military in charge for Daesh in Naziyan and Achin districts of Nangarhar province, who has issued a fatwa allowing it insurgents to behead of civilians and forcibly marry their girls,” the NDS said in a statement.
It comes as the Afghan Special Forces arrested another coordinator of the prison attack during a raid Kunar province on August 5.
The Daesh key commander was identified as Mohammad Saeed son of Mohammad Afzal, who was involved in transferring foreign ISIS insurgents along with their families in the country.
“He (Mohammad Saeed) was one of the masterminds of the recent attack in Nangarhar,” the NDS said.
Earlier this month, the attack began after an Indian doctor, Ijas Kallukettiya Purayil, detonated an explosive-loaded vehicle at the entrance gate of the jail.
Soon after 10 militants stormed the facility and it took security forces nearly 18 hours to kill all the assailants and bring the situation under control.
Meanwhile, an Afghan MP had claimed that around 800 ISIS-K (Daesh) and Taliban prisoners had escaped during the attack and the Afghan officials later confirmed that hundreds of Daesh and Taliban prisoners were missing.
Daesh has not yet made a comment in this regard.
Independence Day celebrations continue despite Kabul rocket attack
President Ashraf Ghani laid a wreath at the Independence Minaret at the ministry of defense in Kabul on Tuesday morning during a ceremony to mark Afghanistan’s 101st anniversary of independence – a ceremony tainted by a rocket attack.
Security officials have confirmed at least 14 rockets were fired off and landed in different parts of the city, including in the diplomatic zone and close to the Presidential Palace.
Widespread damage to buildings and vehicles was also reported and at least 10 people were wounded.
رئیس جمهور غنی به منظور گرامیداشت از ۱۰۱مین سالروز استرداد استقلال کشور، به پای منار استقلال اکلیل گل گذاشت pic.twitter.com/BzG4wHrV1Q
— ارگ (@ARG_AFG) August 18, 2020
According to Tariq Arian, an interior ministry spokesman, the rockets had been fired from two vehicles.
“Unfortunately, 10 civilians including four children and one woman have been wounded.”
He confirmed at least 14 rockets landed in the city and that two people had been arrested.
“Most of these rockets have hit civilian houses in Kabul,” Arian said.
No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.
However, it did not stop officials from holding ceremonies in other provinces, including Nangarhar, Herat and Kandahar and messages wishing Afghanistan a Happy 101st Anniversary of Independence poured in from around the world.
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud was one person who congratulated Ghani and the people of Afghanistan on the occasion.
According to the Saudi Press Agency, the king “wished the President constant good health and happiness and the Government and people of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan security and stability.”
Resolute Support Commander General Scott Miller meanwhile posted a video on Twitter and used the opportunity to call for a reduction in violence.
He said: “I’d like to wish the people of Afghanistan a happy Independence Day. We stand behind your ANDSF security forces as they secure peace in Afghanistan.
“Now is the time to reduce violence and build a political path towards peace.
The United Nations also wished Afghanistan well and said it was “sharing the hope that the year ahead will witness a breakthrough in peace efforts and the forging of a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan.”
In a statement issued on Tuesday by the Taliban, the group acknowledged the country’s day of independence but said that as their forefathers responded to “the invading enemy”, they too will continue their fight.
“… we too shall continue our comprehensive struggle with all our might towards regaining our sovereignty and establishing an Islamic government in our homeland and shall not allow anyone to stand in the way of this great and pure aspiration, Allah willing.”
Afghan Independence Day is celebrated as a national holiday in Afghanistan on 19 August to commemorate the Anglo-Afghan Treaty of 1919 and relinquishment from protected state status.
The treaty granted a complete neutral relation between Afghanistan and Britain.
Independence Day marred in Kabul by rocket attack against city center
Early reports indicate at least 10 people have been wounded in Tuesday’s rocket attack on Kabul city center.
Ministry of Interior said the rockets had been fired from at least two vehicles in different areas of the city.
The rockets exploded in a number of areas including Shirpur, Shashdarak, the Green Zone and close to embassies and the Presidential Palace.
No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.
The attack came as Afghans around the country celebrate the 101st anniversary of independence from the British.
Ceremonies were held early Tuesday to mark the event and an official wreath-laying ceremony was conducted at the tomb of Shah Amanullah Khan in Nangarhar.
Afghan Independence Day is celebrated as a national holiday in Afghanistan on 19 August to commemorate the Anglo-Afghan Treaty of 1919 and relinquishment from protected state status.
The treaty granted a complete neutral relation between Afghanistan and Britain.
