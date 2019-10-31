Afghan Forces Kill 8 Militants in Paktia

(Last Updated On: October 31, 2019)

Eight Taliban militants have been killed in a clash with Afghan forces in eastern Paktia province.

Provincial governor spokesman Abdullah Hasrat told Ariana News that the incident happened on Wednesday night in Zurmat district of the province.

According to the governor spokesman, eight Taliban militants were killed and three others wounded in the fighting.

A member of the Afghan security forces was also injured during the clashes, the official added.

The Taliban insurgent group has not made a comment about the report yet.