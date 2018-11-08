Afghan Forces Kill 34 Taliban Militants in Farah

(Last Updated On: November 8, 2018)

Afghan security forces have killed 34 Taliban militants and injured 17 others in an ambush in western Farah province, officials said Thursday.

Provincial Police Chief Fazel Ahmad Shirzad told Ariana News that more than 300 militants attacked Khak Safid district of Farah province last night but they were ambushed by Afghan security forces.

Shirzad added that several vehicles of the insurgents including three Humvees were destroyed during the clashes.

He further said that three security members were also injured during the clashes.

“I assure people that we are awake and have a high morale to defend from our people,” Shirzad told Ariana News.

At the same time, a member of Farah Provincial Council, Khair Mohammad Noorzaee confirmed that dozens of Taliban militants were killed during the clashes with Afghan forces last night.

Noorzaee added that Taliban militants also attacked a police checkpoint in Farah city, killing two policemen and injuring three others. However, Farah police chief said that only one police was injured in Taliban attack over Haidar Quli security checkpoint.

Farah is among the volatile provinces which is located in border with Iran. The insurgent group have a huge presence in the province and usually carrying out large attacks against government forces.