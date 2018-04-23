Afghan Forces Kill 17 IS Militants in Nangarhar

(Last Updated On: April 23, 2018 5:17 pm)

Afghan security forces have killed 17 Islamic State (IS) militants during an operation in Haska Mina district of eastern Nangarhar province, local officials said Monday.

Hazrat Hussain Mashreqiwal, the provincial police chief’s spokesman said the operation was carried out on Sunday night in Gorgori area of the district that also destroyed many Daesh hideouts and ammunition.

According to Mashreiwal, no harms have been done to civilians during the raid.

IS has not yet commented regarding the attack.

Nangarhar has been one of the insecure provinces of Afghanistan, where IS and Taliban fighters are actively operating in its number of remote districts.