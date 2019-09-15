Afghan Forces Had No Role in Killing of Hamza Bin Laden: MoD

(Last Updated On: September 15, 2019)

Afghan security forces had no role in the killing of Hamza bin Laden, the son of former al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden, the Afghan Ministry of Defense announced on Sunday.

“There are reports about killing of the son of Osama Bin Laden but Afghan security forces had no role in such an operation,” said Rohullah Ahmadzai, the Defense Ministry Spokesman.

In addition, the Interior Ministry said that the al-Qaeda network is still providing support to the Taliban insurgent group.

Nasrat Rahimi, a spokesman for the interior ministry further said that al-Qaeda members are still taking part in Taliban military operations.

On Saturday, the U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Hamza bin Laden had been killed during a counter-terrorism operation in the region around the Afghanistan–Pakistan border.

These comes as a major part of the U.S.-Taliban agreement focused on Taliban cutting their relation with al-Qaeda.

Sayed Akbar Agha, a former Taliban official told Ariana News that Afghan Taliban has no interest to al-Qaeda network but possibly there is a cooperation between the network and the Pakistani Taliban.