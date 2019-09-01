Afghan Forces Fully Clear Kunduz City; Killing 56 Militants

(Last Updated On: September 1, 2019)

The Afghan Special Forces have fully cleared the Kunduz city from Taliban militants presence, the Interior Ministry said.

In a statement released on Sunday, the Interior Ministry said the National Defense, Security and National Directorate of Security (NDS) forces conducted the clearance operations in parts of the city on Saturday night.

At least 56 militants were killed in the operations, the statement said.

The statement further added that the security and defense forces also conducted airstrikes in Zakhel, Ali Khel, Kasani, Khakni, and Qahwa Khana areas of Kunduz city which inflicted heavy casualties to the militants.

Meanwhile, at least 20 security forces and five civilians were killed and 85 people including security personnel and civilians were injured, the statement added.

The Taliban militant group yet to make a comment regarding its casualties.